Muslim Americans Express Outrage Over Biden's Support for Israel

Last year, President Joe Biden hadn’t even spoken a word at the White House celebration of Ramadan before someone shouted out “we love you.” With many Muslim Americans outraged over Biden’s support for Israel’s siege of Gaza, the White House chose to hold a smaller iftar dinner on Tuesday evening. The only attendees were people who work for his administration.

Muslim advocacy organization leader, Wa’el Alzayat, declined an invitation to break his fast with Biden this year, saying, “It’s inappropriate to do such a celebration while there’s a famine going on in Gaza

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BusinessMirror / 🏆 19. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House: Biden, Marcos to hold separate dialogue at Washington Summit this AprilDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

White House: Biden, Marcos to hold bilateral meeting at Washington Summit this AprilDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Biden to host first trilateral summit with Marcos, Kishida at White HouseWashington will host the first ever US-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit on April 11

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Biden and Trump face speed bumps on path to White HouseDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Transcript of President Joe Biden's State of the Union addressWASHINGTON — Transcript of President Joe Biden’s as-delivered State of the Union address on March 7, 2024, as provided by the White House. It includes interactions with the audience and White House corrections to Biden’s remarks in brackets: Good evening. Good evening. If I were smart, I’d go home now. Mr.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »