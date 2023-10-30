Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza for aid organizations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Elon Musk said on Saturday, October 28, that SpaceX’s Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with “internationally recognized aid organizations,” prompting Israel’s communication minister to say Israel would fight the move. on social media platform X that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area”.

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault. headtopics.com

International humanitarian organizations said the blackout, which began late on Friday, was worsening an already desperate situation by impeding life-saving operations and preventing contact with their staff on the ground.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on how it would ensure any Starlink connection was used by aid organizations and not by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

Responding to Musk’s post on X, Israel’s communication minister Shlomo Karhi said Israel “will use all means at its disposal to fight this.” “HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities,” Karhi wrote. “Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink.”

Starlink internet for 'recognized' organizations in Gaza: MuskBillionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for 'internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza,' which have faced a telecommunications blackout since Friday. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Gulf states sound alarm on Israel's Gaza ground opsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel on verge of perilous push into Gaza: analystsIsrael has vowed to destroy Hamas but while it may take out the Islamist group's leadership, analysts warn it is unlikely to take away its support base. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israel further intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, warning its war on Hamas would be 'long and difficult', as calls mounted to end the violence and the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕