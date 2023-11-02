Music Review: Taemin is back with sultry K-pop EP, 'Guilty'

This EP is a pivot from the cool, synth-wave Taemin who explored themes of Stockholm syndrome on “Criminal” from his 2020 album “Never Gonna Dance Again,” or the cool R&B-meets-dance pop cool Taemin of his 2021 EP “Advice” to, well, a new kind of cool on “Guilty.”From the theatricality of a 30-piece string ensemble on the title track, the record feels like a grand, triumphant return to music.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: From Hacienda Isabella, Kuh Ledesma brings I Love OPM to Music MuseumA little over a month ago, Kuh Ledesma went for an all-Original Pilipino Music repertoire in a concert aptly titled I Love OPM.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: On its 5th year, SB19 hopes to cement its place in the music industryPutting up 1Z Entertainment is part of building their legacy, but SB19 knows they still have a long way to go

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Wilbert Ross on overcoming depression, finding strength through musicDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Star Music drops video for Kio Priest's 'cool with u'The music video for the single 'cool with u' by young singer Kio Priest has been released.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: A pizza horror show: A review of 'Five Nights at Freddy’s'Five Nights at Freddy's finally makes it to the big screen. This insanely popular video game series deftly used horror at a shut-down family pizza parlor and employed animatronic mascot figures as the adversaries.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: REVIEW | ‘Pain Hustlers’ tells a sadly familiar story with a kitchen-sink style The wife of a man who nearly died of an opioid overdose comes bursting into the office of the sleazy doctor who prescribed it, wrongly, in exchange for personal gain. She slugs the doctor, in her agony. The scene comes deep into the new Netflix film “Pain Hustlers,” and it feels bracingly real and tragic.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕