MTRCB denies issuing summons to Vice Ganda

In this digital age, verifying the news and being mindful of sources of information is crucial before sharing, the MTRCB said in a statement."This incident underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking."The MTRCB said it fully supports President Marcos Jr.’s administration and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in its campaign to combat disinformation and misinformation."We believe we must end the era of fake news and let truth prevail.
