MTRCB denies issuing summons to Vice Ganda

In this digital age, verifying the news and being mindful of sources of information is crucial before sharing, the MTRCB said in a statement.The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) debunked social media posts claiming that the Board had summoned a particular celebrity who appeared in a recent television commercial for a fast-food chain.

In this digital age, verifying the news and being mindful of sources of information is crucial before sharing, the MTRCB said in a statement."This incident underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking."The MTRCB said it fully supports President Marcos Jr.’s administration and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in its campaign to combat disinformation and misinformation."We believe we must end the era of fake news and let truth prevail.

Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice GandaPhilippine Airlines (PAL) has apologized to Vice Ganda after the 'It's Showtime' host aired his frustrations about the alleged overbooked flight. Read more ⮕

ABS-CBN may have to reconsider keeping Vice Ganda on TVDefining the News Read more ⮕

Maharlika Corp. board of directors named next month—Budget chiefDefining the News Read more ⮕

Monetary board retains interest rate for loansSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Ex-US vice president Mike Pence withdraws from 2024 presidential racePence gambled that Republican primary voters would reward him for following the US Constitution rather than Trump's instructions to overturn the 2020 election results. But Trump's base of supporters never forgave Pence. Read more ⮕

'It's Showtime' delivers high-octane opening number on its return to TV'We're back!' Unkabogable star Vice Ganda led the grand opening production of the much-awaited return of 'It's Showtime's' today, which topped the trending list on Twitter nationwide. Read more ⮕