MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken ad

A satire account posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Vice's way of eating the fried chicken was not acceptable to the review board.The MTRCB released a statement, calling the post "malicious and false."

“In this digital age, it is crucial to verify the news and be mindful of sources of information before sharing. This incident underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking,” the MTRCB said in the statement. MTRCB's statement came a day after "It's Showtime" returned to free TV after serving a 12-day suspension.

