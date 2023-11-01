MTRCB denies allegations summoning Vice Ganda due to fried chicken ad

A satire account posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Vice's way of eating the fried chicken was not acceptable to the review board.The MTRCB released a statement, calling the post "malicious and false."
“In this digital age, it is crucial to verify the news and be mindful of sources of information before sharing. This incident underscores the importance of media literacy and critical thinking,” the MTRCB said in the statement. MTRCB's statement came a day after "It's Showtime" returned to free TV after serving a 12-day suspension.
The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply... Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕