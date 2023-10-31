MR.DIY's Acts of Kindness: A Health and Vision Boost for Cavite Communities

The mission successfully provided a range of medical and optical services, with a remarkable impact on the community. In total, 450 beneficiaries were attended to, surpassing the initial target of 200 beneficiaries. The breakdown of beneficiaries included 255 in the medical category and 195 in the optical category. These included adults and children who benefited from various services.

MR.DIY’s Senior Marketing Manager, Charles Salecina expressed gratitude to the City Government of Carmona and the local community, stating, Dasmariñas, Cavite Leg Headed by Dr. Daisy Alvarez (5th from left, first row) from the City Health Office, together with MR.DIY’s Senior Marketing Manager Charles Salecina (6th from left, first row) and Janice Adolfo, RN (4th from left, first row), Chapter Administrator from The Red Cross of the Philippines.“The dedication of MR.DIY to serve our community and improve the health and vision of our residents is truly heartwarming.

The City Government of Dasmariñas, Cavite, and their City Health Office also gave out flu shots as part of the medical and optical mission.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Teacher’s health journey highlights impact of Go’s Malasakit Centers in communitiesThe Malasakit Centers program, which was conceptualized and initiated by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, has emerged as a significant refuge for Filipinos in distress, as illustrated by the narrative of Diana Grace Dimaano Bagonoc, a 31-year-old former Special Education (SPED) teacher from Sampaloc, Manila.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Go seeks better pay, benefits for barangay health workersDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: [OPINION] Mental health and toxic Filipino culture'Most of us do not know how to truly listen. But listening isn’t only about ability to hear others. It is also about listening to our own emotions.'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteersMedical and emergency staff have worked with little rest and are deploying in the most dangerous areas, witnessing the horror of violent death, terrible injuries, and grief

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu cleared to resume activities after health-related breakThe K-pop idol had to seek medical treatment for severe lower back pain, and was advised by his doctor to sit out of SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DSWD retains 761,000 4Ps beneficiaries hit by pandemicUnder the 4Ps, the government provides health and education grants to families below the poverty line.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕