MR.DIY's Acts of Kindness: A Health and Vision Boost for Cavite Communities

The mission successfully provided a range of medical and optical services, with a remarkable impact on the community. In total, 450 beneficiaries were attended to, surpassing the initial target of 200 beneficiaries. The breakdown of beneficiaries included 255 in the medical category and 195 in the optical category. These included adults and children who benefited from various services.
MR.DIY's Senior Marketing Manager, Charles Salecina expressed gratitude to the City Government of Carmona and the local community, stating, "The dedication of MR.DIY to serve our community and improve the health and vision of our residents is truly heartwarming.
The City Government of Dasmariñas, Cavite, and their City Health Office also gave out flu shots as part of the medical and optical mission.
