MPL S12: ECHO downs RSG, sets joust for last M5 slot with Blacklist

MANILA - ECHO stayed alive in the hunt for the last M5 World Championship slot after eliminating RSG Philippines, 3-2 in the MPL Season 12 playoffs elimination match, Friday evening.

Two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno starred in the four-game conquest, which snapped ECHO's five-game drought that spanned right from the group stages of the MPL Philippines. RSG Philippines were poised to force a decider in the 21st minute of Game 3, but Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz 's crucial Winter Truncheon play broke the Kingslayers' momentum.

As ECHO held them on their tracks, RSG fizzled out and ECHO kept the hope to defend their world title alive. ECHO and Blacklist International, who both appeared in the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will joust for the last slot for the M5 World Championships, to be hosted by the Philippines. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Blacklist International, RSG Philippines stay alive in MPL PH playoffsIt's down to four as Blacklist International and RSG Philippines survived ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega, respectively, to stay on track for a finals berth in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) Season 12. Read more ⮕

ECHO keeps title defense alive with big win over RSG PHDefending champion ECHO kept its dream alive, surviving RSG Philippines, 3-1, to forge a lower bracket finals rematch against Blacklist International in the MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs at the EVM Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕

MPL Season 12: Blacklist ends 6-game drought vs. ECHOBlacklist on Thursday ended its six-game drought against ECHO in the MPL Season 12 playoffs, with a 3-1 conquest at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City. Read more ⮕

Blacklist ends futility vs ECHO. reaches upper bracket finalsBlacklist International has finally ended a record of futility against ECHO, coming away with a convincing 3-1 victory to advance to the upper bracket finals of the MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs at the EVM Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. Read more ⮕

AP.Bren punches first M5 Worlds ticket with sweep of BlacklistAP.Bren punched the first ticket to the M5 World Championships with a clean 3-0 sweep of Blacklist International in the upper bracket finals of the MPL Philippines Season 12 at the EVM Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕

Oheb playing with chip on shoulder: ‘Gusto namin patunayan na malakas pa rin kami’Blacklist International star gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano admitted that he has been playing with a chip on his shoulder, eager to silence doubters with an impressive run and, hopefully, a title in the MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs. Read more ⮕