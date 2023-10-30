Moving On: 2023 Japan Mobility Show

It’s going to take us a while to get over the fact that auto shows are now becoming “mobility” shows.

Nissan, for instance, didn’t really launch anything you can buy in the showroom now, next year, or even two years from now. They instead took the opportunity to show how they’re rethinking the automobile -specifically the EV automobile- and how it can be tailored to fit different lifestyles.

So Nissan is keeping an eye on the future while giving us a glimpse of what we want in the next year or so. Such is also the case for Mitsubishi Motors which brought to the motorshow a lot of production models. Actually, they launched the new generation Triton pick-up in Japan and displayed their rally version for the Triton and the Delica. headtopics.com

But if there’s a company at JMS that really embodies “mobility” in its holistic sense, it has to be Honda. While many automakers typically produce just four-wheeled vehicles and are just starting to get involved in other forms of personal mobility, Honda has been doing this in every way already. Honda makes cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, and even riding lawnmowers. They make engines for go-karts, generators, Formula One cars, and even for boats.

From many of the brands, we got a glimpse at what the future holds particularly when it comes to electric vehicles. And if there’s one field that could really make use of the technology, it has to be the commercial vehicle sector. That’s exactly what Isuzu is embracing. headtopics.com

The Isuzu Elf is the Japanese version of the N-Series that we have, but the Mio designation means this is a smaller version; one that is similar to the Traviz in size.

