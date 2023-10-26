Movie Fright Fest and more!

Brace yourself for a thrilling Movie Fright Fest, a marathon of the creepiest flicks from Oct. 23 to Nov 1. Come and see cinematic, fright-filled, and classic horror films, Halloween favorites, and everything in between! Bring the rest of the squad!

Boo!!!! It’s Halloween! Celebrate it at Hard Rock Café. For inquiries & reservations, please contact the branches below: Hard Rock Cafe Manila (02) 89909809; Hard Rock Cafe Makati (02) 79003353 or (02) 79003310; and P395 door charge from 7 p.m. onwards. Inclusive of a beverage.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Cinemalaya's 'Blue Room' wins Best Foreign Film at LA Femme film festMa-an Asuncion-Dagñalan's directorial debut film 'Blue Room,' which premiered at Cinemalaya last year, won Best Foreign Film at the LA Femme International Film Festival on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕

Coach Ayo says no hard feelings over Teng's move to SMBAldin Ayo admitted it was hard to let go of their scorer in Jeron Teng, who signed with San Miguel Beer after failing to come into terms with Converge. Read more ⮕

‘Five Breakups and a Romance’ crosses P30M markThe comeback film of Julia Montes and Alden Richard has continued to perform well in the box office as the movie breached the P30-million mark. Read more ⮕

Richard Roundtree, Black action hero who played ‘Shaft,’ dead at 81Roundtree rose to fame with the 1971 Blaxploitation movie 'Shaft' about a private detective in the Harlem section of New York Read more ⮕

Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Jisoo, Nana cast in film ‘Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint’Korean stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Nana have been cast in the movie 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.' Read more ⮕

Ayo vows to field 'hardest working PBA team' in Converge FiberXersThe young Converge FiberXers will bank on hard work and determination to make up for their inexperience as they aim to be competitive in the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕