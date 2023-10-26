MOUs signed to expand durian market, production

Bea Alonzo, Rodjun Cruz, and Andrea Torres to spread love in Davao City this Oct. 27The right kind of love will surely be felt as GMA Regional TV brings the cast of “Love Before Sunrise” — to Davao City this Friday, Oct. 27. Read more ⮕

Pagbaha sa Davao City gipanukaran
SunStar Publishing Inc.

Bong Go supports local infrastructure development, inspects various projects in Kapalong, Davao del Norte
Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, reaffirmed his commitment to local infrastructure development as he witnessed the blessing and turnover of a multipurpose building in Kapalong, Davao del Norte on Tuesday, October 24. The said project was funded through the support of Go.

COA upholds disallowance of P84M given to Davao water district workers
The Commission on Audit says no repayment is required because the funds were given in good faith

Entrapment ops vs illegal real estate firms
The National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao) is conducting a series of entrapment operations against around 10 real estate properties in Davao for their illegal operation by selling properties and subdivisions without legal documents from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Rep. Duterte defends FPRRD from complaint filed by party-list solon
DAVAO CITY – Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte defended his father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, from the complaint filed against him by a party-list lawmaker against him.