Mourners Gather at Mosque to Mourn Death of 6-Year-Old Muslim Boy

Tearful mourners gathered in prayer at a mosque in Bridgeview, Illinois to mourn the death of a 6-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death by a man targeting him and his mother because they were Palestinian Americans. The community, known as 'Little Palestine', held services for the boy and placed white and yellow roses at his gravesite. Palestinian flags were displayed in a procession towards the mosque, and mourners chanted 'Free Palestine' at the burial site.





Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boyPolice say Joseph Czuba, 71, the family's landlord, targeted the boy and his mother for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas

