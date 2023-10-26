Mott 32 unveils Autumn/Winter seasonal menu for the holidays

Chinese cuisine knows how to crawl its way into our hearts; comfort us, and fill our souls with the homey and decadent dishes notoriously loved worldwide.A taste of excellence is always expected from the dishes that are in the cuisine and that’s why it’s widely popular, loved, and celebrated from all over the world with countries making their own variations of the delightful dishes, tailored to their very own culture and local cuisine.

Chef Lee Man-Sing, group executive chef at Mott 32 and Maximal Concepts, shared how his personal culinary journey has inspired him to curate this seasonal menu and hopes that it will take diners into a culinary journey that perfectly encapsulates the Fukien province.“During my recent travels, I connected with Chinese people in Canada and the Philippines and resonated with their deep yearning to be embraced by the comforting flavors of Fukien recipes.

