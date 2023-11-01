Motoring in Japan from a gaijin’s street-level point of view

We recently spent about a week in Japan to cover the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and to drive some of the latest cars from the country’s biggest manufacturers. It was a fun-filled week, for sure, and it’s one we’d love to do all over again. But while we were, um, doing our jobs, we also couldn’t help but notice what motoring is like over there. , here are some of our key takeaways from our trip.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:JMS 2023: The Nissan Hyper Force could be the 1,341hp, all-electric future GT-RJMS 2023: We can't wait for the Mitsubishi D:X Concept to reach productionLet’s start things off by saying that Japan has a brilliant public transport system. You won’t really need to rely on a car to get around, and only use one if you really need it. But even with its excellent public transport network, we also noticed that the country’s drivers are disciplined as heck.

You might be surprised to know that pickups aren’t all too common in Japan. Sure, they’re everywhere in our country, but that’s totally not the case when we were Japan. In fact, the only Japanese pickup that’s officially for sale there is the Hilux, although the Triton will join it soon.

There are a few more of them outside of Tokyo, but it’s still not a common sight. It seems that most folks over there would rather use something like a kei truck or a small van to move things around. If they need something bigger, you’re more likely to see a larger van like a Hiace or an NV350, and if they want to carry stuff around with their family on board, it’s a large SUV like a Toyota Prado. We’re not kidding when we say there are far more Prados than Hiluxes in Japan.

