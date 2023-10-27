Motorcycle rider, patay nang pumailalim sa dump truck

Nasa kustodiya na ng pulisya ang driver ng truck at nahaharap sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Nasa kustodiya na ng pulisya ang driver ng truck at nahaharap sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Rider dies after being run over by truck in MandaueSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lalaki naligsan sa dumptruck sa Mandaue pataySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

100 BSKE bets in Mandaue served notice to explainSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mandaue expects 30,000 visitors for Kalag-kalag, BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Grab urges fair competition amid proposal to ban Move It motorcycle taxisRide-hailing giant Grab Philippines has raised concerns over what they perceive as unjust allegations on the recommendation to ban its motorcycle taxi firm Move It. Read more ⮕

Bacolod clears illegal structures in public cemeteryBACOLOD CITY – The city government has ordered the City Legal Office to clear illegal structures inside a public cemetery here. Read more ⮕