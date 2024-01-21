Motorboat Struck by Another Vessel in Cebu City

A MOTORBOAT was struck by another vessel in waters off the baywalk near the Malacañang sa Sugbo in Cebu City on Saturday morning, Jan. 20, 2024, just after the Fiesta Señor’s seaborne procession ended.According to Deputy Commander Mark Mariano of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District 7, the motorboat was about to drop off its passengers at the port when the incident happened.It was not determined if the two vessels had participated in the procession.

No injuries and no oil spill were reported. Mariano said the management of both vessels agreed to settle amicably.“Hihilahin na lang daw nila (motorboat) papunta sa Shell Island para hindi tuluyang lumubog. Doon na lang muna daw ito sa beach,” said Mariano.(They said they will just tow the motorboat to Shell Island to prevent it from sinking. It will be moored on the beach in the meantime.)The Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City Police Offices both assessed the seaborne procession to be “generally peaceful.” Lt. Col





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CEBU Gov. Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Gov't over Sinulog venueCEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Government over the venue of the 2024 Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown. She is now focusing on the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and the overall success of the 2024 Sinulog.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Officials of Bogo City in Cebu Take Oaths of Allegiance to One CebuThe officials of Bogo city in northern Cebu took their oaths of allegiance to One Cebu, the provincial political party led by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, marking the end of the over two-decade-long feud between the Martinez and Garcia families.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Government to Close Portion of CSCR for Sinulog Grand ParadeThe Cebu City Government will close a portion of the southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, for the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown. Alternative routes are advised for motorists. The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will remain open during the Solemn Foot Procession and Sinulog Festival, as requested by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Councilors Speak Out Against BRT ProjectThe word 'scrap' was not used by the councilors who spoke out against the Bus Rapid Transit project in Cebu City. Mayor Michael Rama claimed that the word offended him and past mayors.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Mayor Invites Sinulog sa Lalawigan Winners to Grand ParadeCEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has invited the top five winners of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan to participate in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown which will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Government Occupies MCWD Building Without Paying RentThe Cebu City Government has been utilizing and occupying a building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) located across the Cebu City Hall for more than five months. However, since both parties have yet to agree on the lease rates, the City has not paid any rent, according to MCWD board of directors chairman Jose Daluz III.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »