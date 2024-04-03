Morissette Champions Bisaya Music in the Philippines

Morissette thinks it's about time to put the spotlight on Bisaya songs, and the singer she has been working on new projects that includes Bisaya music. and select press asked the Cebuana singer regarding her upcoming collaborations at last March's inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music event, where Morissette won the People's Choice award. "I'm also putting up Bisaya music. I'm starting to also continuing championing Bisaya music as well, like sina KZ , Kyle and sina JK .

They've already started and so I'm just helping out in the movement of pushing for Bisaya music," said Morissette. Last March, Juan Karlos or JK and Kyle released their collaboration song, "Kasing Kasing," which literally translates to heart in Bisaya. Morissette said her joining the movement is close to home. It is also her way of helping aspiring singers from the provinces because she was one a few years ago, hailing from Cebu. "Because I am from Ceb

