More US airlines may fly to Manila, says envoy

MANILA -- There could be more American carriers flying to Manila, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson revealed on Monday after the inaugural United Airlines' direct flight between San Francisco and Manila.

“Our engagement with Philippine aviation authorities over the past several months… increasing more opportunities for American carriers to serve the Philippine market,” she said. US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson joined the event at NAIA welcoming United Airlines' direct flight from San Francisco. She also had photos taken with the cabin crew. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Carlson spoke at the arrival event of the United Airlines Boeing 777 jet direct from San Francisco to Manila. Philippine Department of Transportation Usec. Roberto Lim said he is happy with the arrival of what he calls a "historic flight." United officials said they chose to have direct flights to the Philippines, even if it’s far from the U.S., because of the close ties between the two nations. headtopics.com

“There’s a strong Filipino diaspora in the United States. Many want to come home and see their loved ones and their families. But we also know there are tourists coming in,” said Marcel Fuchs, United Managing Director for International Sales.

The Philippine Tourism Department, meanwhile, welcomes the new flight as it can help bring in more tourists to the country to help hit the target of 4.8 million tourist arrivals for 2023. As of September 2023, 4.3 million tourists have already been recorded. headtopics.com

