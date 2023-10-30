More than just a paradise

In the ever-evolving landscape of travel, Club Paradise Palawan stands out as a shining example of how the industry can provide authentic and meaningful experiences for modern-day wanderers.

As you step onto the island resort, you’ll be transported to a realm untouched by the bustling crowds of modern tourism. With its 19-hectare property, the resort has carefully preserved the island’s natural beauty, leaving the majority of it pristine and undeveloped. As a result, guests can enjoy a truly secluded and immersive experience, even when the resort is at capacity.

In an exclusive interview with Manila Standard Life, Joegil Magtanggol Escobar, General Manager of Club Paradise, shared insights into how the resort manages its sustainable oasis and involves the local community in its mission to protect the environment while providing guests with a memorable island retreat. headtopics.com

Beyond its internal operations, Club Paradise also oversees the conservation of two neighboring islands and educates both visitors and locals on the importance of protecting the delicate ecosystem. Club Paradise Palawan’s appeal transcends borders, with a diverse clientele that varies depending on the season. While Filipinos make up 50 percent of the visitors, the other half includes Europeans, Americans, Chinese, and a handful of Japanese travelers.

Club Paradise has long stood as the preferred wedding destination for couples seeking an exclusive and unforgettable experienceThe resort’s Taranuman Farm provides its kitchen with fresh, seasonal ingredients, which are used to create delicious and authentic Filipino dishes. headtopics.com

Club Paradise Palawan’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond the kitchen. The resort has eliminated single-use plastics and replaced them with refillable bottles of purified water. Even the plastics used for garbage disposal, utensils, and packaging are made from corn starch, ensuring they easily decompose. Even the shampoo and soap bottles are made to minimize plastic usage.The resort also oversees two neighboring islands, where it implements various conservation efforts.

