More than 2M Negrenses expected to cast votes for Barangay, SK elections

More than two million Negrense voters will troop on Monday, October 30, to vote for their leaders in the 622 villages in Negros Occidental for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE). Records from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that Negros Occidental including its capital Bacolod City has 2,014,725 regular voters while youth voters, aged 15-30 years old, are pegged at 660,709 voters.

A total of 10,535 people are running for the position of SK kagawad of which 5,616 are men and 4,919 women. Provincial election supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria called for prayers for honest, orderly, and peaceful elections. Earlier, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has already put the entire province under Red Alert status for the coming BSKE and Undas in anticipation of any emergencies effective October 28.

