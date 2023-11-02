More than 20,000 wounded people still in Gaza: MSF

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege,” it said. MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows”.

The organisation went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a ceasefire and for more critical aid to be allowed in. “Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

AFP reporters at Gaza’s southern border on Wednesday saw ambulances whisking away wounded evacuees to Egyptian field hospitals, with Egyptian officials saying the Rafah crossing had admitted 335 foreigners or dual nationals and 76 seriously wounded and sick people.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in its history, in which Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip, with food, fuel and medicine for its 2.4 million residents all in short supply.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artists Award 2023 in PHTicket prices range from P3,000 to P25,000

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: France 'concerned' by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee campPARIS, France - France said Wednesday that it was 'deeply concerned' about Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp, calling for a humanitarian pause to allow aid through.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Over 10,000 dead in Israel-Hamas war as attacks on Gaza continueThe death toll stemming from clashes between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has topped 10,000.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: 2 Filipino doctors exit Gaza through Rafah crossing — DFATwo Filipino doctors have successfully exited the Gaza Strip at in a bid to find safer ground in Egypt amid the escalating war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirms.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: 2 Filipino doctors in Gaza cross border to EgyptTwo Filipino doctors have successfully crossed Rafah Crossing into safety amid the war between Israeli forces and the militant group Hamas.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 115 Filipinos in Gaza want to be repatriated — DFAThis is an increase from 78 out of 134 Filipinos in Gaza who wants to be repatriated.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕