‘More funds for water impounding projects to reduce dry spell impact’

Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Savellano said the DA is increasing the allotted budget for small water impounding projects (SWIPs) to disperse more SWIPS to the provinces, especially at the onset of El Niño.

“It’s a matter of managing our water resources. You’d think it’s a joke why we have so much water during the rainy season and almost none during the dry season. If we have SWIPs and we start practicing rain harvesting, it will be easier for us to deal with El Niño, whenever it comes,” he said.

Savellano said he has been pushing for bigger allocation to bring SWIPs to more provinces, especially, rice-growing and vegetable-producing provinces. “We have streams, brooks and rivers where we can source water to fill SWIPs. A SWIP doesn’t cost that much, still, the budget for these projects has remained minimal over the years,” he added.

Crop production will be severely impacted if El Niño will not be managed as early as the last quarter of 2023. The DA, Savellano said does not yet have projections of possible losses to crops. But a severe dry spell that lasts for months may bring crops output to negative in the first quarter.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is also proactively pursuing water conservation measures. “For Metro Manila we are managing Angat water level to prepare for EL Niño during the first quarter of 2024. But for all sites, we will do a nationwide water conservation program,” he said.

