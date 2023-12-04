Money Pledges Stack Up at COP28 in Dubai

Money pledges stacked up at COP28 in Dubai as delegates sought to address the gap in climate finance. UAE pledged $270 billion in green finance by 2030, while development banks announced increased funding efforts. Saudi Arabia, however, did not attend the summit.
Climate Conspiracy Theories Flourish as Pressure Rises on COP28 LeadersClimate conspiracy theories are flourishing with lifestyle influencers joining in the misinformation war and scientists hounded on social media, researchers say, as pressure rises on leaders at the COP28 summit.
UAE's COP28 President Cautiously Optimistic About Climate TalksThe UAE's Sultan Al Jaber, the president of the forthcoming UN climate conference in Dubai, is "cautiously optimistic" that the pivotal talks will be successful, he told AFP in an interview on Saturday. Jaber, CEO of Emirati oil giant ADNOC, said he would hold "everyone" accountable for keeping within reach the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting the rise in the Earth's average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Asia-Pacific Climate Week Concludes with Call for Active Participation in COP28 NegotiationsThis year’s Asia-Pacific Climate Week concluded after five days of discussion on the region’s climate priorities, with the United Nations urging participants to play an active role in the upcoming COP28 negotiations.
