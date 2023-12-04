Money Pledges Stack Up at COP28 in Dubai

Money pledges stacked up at COP28 in Dubai as delegates sought to address the gap in climate finance. UAE pledged $270 billion in green finance by 2030, while development banks announced increased funding efforts. Saudi Arabia, however, did not attend the summit.





