Momentous Events in the Philippine Entertainment Industry in 2023

From groundbreaking partnerships to major victories, here are the momentous events that took Philippine entertainment industry by storm this year. While the past few years have always proven to be interesting in the world of Philippine entertainment, the events that transpired in 2023 alone might just be enough to top them all. This year, we witnessed decades-long rivalries coming to an end, and a large-scale international awards show held in the country, among others.

Before we bid 2023 goodbye, let’s look back at the momentous events that took the country’s entertainment industry by storm this year. Follows Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) and her quest to find her estranged husband and the long-lost daughter she had no choice but to abandon. Rose finds herself in a love affair with Renz (Joshua Garcia), who later sparks romance with Alex (Gabbi Garcia) – pulling the three of them into a complicated love triangle





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea asked to skirt Philippine outpostThe civilian-led 'Christmas convoy' to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was asked to skirt the Philippine outpost aboard the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, the National Security Council (NCS) said, as Chinese ships massed in the contested area days before the convoy sailed.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China Coast Guard harasses Philippine vessels in West Philippine SeaThe China Coast Guard (CCG) harassed anew Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal and Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, respectively, causing significant damage to the Philippine ships.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

China Coast Guard ship rams Philippine boat in West Philippine SeaA China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. This incident occurred after several Philippine fishing boats were subjected to 'illegal and aggressive actions' by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Allies Condemn China's Attack on Philippine Ships in West Philippine SeaThe United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, the European Union, and India join President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in condemning China's latest attack on Philippine ships in the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) remain silent.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Historic Voyage to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine SeaThis article chronicles a historic voyage to the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, where a civilian-initiated resupply mission was undertaken for frontliners and fisherfolk. The author shares their motivation and anger towards the President's policy of submission to China.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »