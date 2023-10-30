Mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

Moscow, Russia – A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia’s Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

Late on Sunday, Rosaviatsiya announced that the airport had been “freed” from the mob and would remain closed until November 6. Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, indiscriminately killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials. headtopics.com

“The US unequivocally stands with the entire Jewish community as we witness a worldwide surge in antisemitism.” “At the same time, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society.”

