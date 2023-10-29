Mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

The violence in the mostly Muslim region, which erupted amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens.Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) broke through doors and barriers, with some running onto the runway, according to videos posted on social media and Russia's RT and Izvestia media.

Late on Sunday Rosaviatsiya announced that the airport had been "freed" from the mob and would remain closed until November 6. One protester could be seen in the videos holding a sign reading "Child killers have no place in Dagestan".

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel's history, indiscriminately killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials. headtopics.com

Earlier Sunday, Akhmed Dudayev, the minister of information in Dagestan's neighbour Chechnya, warned on Telegram against "provocations" and called for calm in the face of rising tensions in the Caucasus.

"At the same time, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society." "But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. This will be done." headtopics.com

The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.Dagestan and Chechnya are both mainly Muslim areas -- known in Russia as "republics" -- in a region that has witnessed years of violent tension with the central Russian authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing concern at the "appalling" videos posted on social media, said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was not an isolated incident.

