Mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis

The violence in the mostly Muslim region, which erupted amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens.

"The situation is under control, law enforcement is working at the scene," said a statement from the government of Russia's Dagestan Republic posted on Telegram. Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars, with some of them attempting to break down security barriers.

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them. In relation, Israel has relentlessly bombed the coastal strip, killing more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.A statement Sunday evening from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said:"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis. headtopics.com

The Dagestan government posted on Telegram telling the mob"not to continue illegal acts and not to interfere with the work of airport employees". "At the same time, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."

The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later. Earlier on Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish centre in another North Caucasus republic -- Kabardino-Balkaria -- had been set on fire in the city of Nalchik. headtopics.com