MMDA to Use Cameras for Recording Violations

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has agreed to the proposal of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to use MMDA-installed cameras to record violations...Bureau of Customs (BOC) intelligence agents assigned at the Manila International Container Port have seized smuggled kush and vapes with cannabis content worth more...Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) on Wednesday suspended eight flights to and from Tacloban Airport due to an emergency runway repair at the airport. “Due to...

The government of Taguig has dismissed the complaints filed by Makati City against the Taguig City Treasurer and two other employees saying the complaints...THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) viewed the Holy Week observance in Metro Manila as generally peaceful and orderly, with no reports of...The Makati City government has filed a graft complaint against Taguig City Treasurer Voltaire Enriquez and two other individuals, Jessie Garcia and Erika Macaligtas,.

El Niño mitigation: MMDA unveils rainwater harvesting plans for Metro Manila LGUsThe Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday reported that is developed basic designs for rainwater catchment system for Metro Manila local government units (LGU) to address adverse effects of El Niño, which would likely persist until May.

MMDA triumphs: Supreme Court rules LGU traffic violation receipts invalid in Metro ManilaTHE Supreme Court (SC) has declared null and void the provision in 15 traffic ordinances enacted by local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila allowing the issuance of a traffic violation receipts also known as the Ordinance Violation Receipts (OVRs) to erring drivers as well as the confiscation of...

MMDA continues cleanup drive in San Isidro Village, Paranaque CityDefining the News

Ban on e-trikes, e-bikes to start April 15MANILA, Philippines: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that e-bikes, e-trikes, and tricycles will be banned on national roads in Metro Manila starting April 15.

Davao City among richest cities outside Metro ManilaDavao City was hailed as the ninth richest city outside Metro Manila, while Davao Oriental was the fourth fastest-growing province and highly urbanized city (HUC), based on the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Go’s Malasakit Team extends aid to patients, frontliners after PGH blaze in Manila CityIn the wake of a fire incident at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila City on Wednesday, March 13, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go promptly dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend immediate support to the patients and frontliners affected through the provision of hot meals.

