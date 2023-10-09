MMDA suspends number coding scheme due to transport strike

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the number coding scheme for Monday due to a transport strike. The suspension may last until November 23, causing heavier traffic flow. The transport group PISTON is staging the strike to oppose the Public Utility Vehicle consolidation.
