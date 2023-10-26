MMA: Resurgent Adiwang says he's now in a 'better place'

As Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang prepares for one of the most important fights of his career, he’s grateful to be in the position he’s in right now.

It was against Miado when Adiwang tore his ACL, forcing him to miss a year and a half after surgery, therapy, and, eventually, recovery. “Compared to last year and now, despite the injury, I think I’m in a better place,” he said.

Currently, Adiwang is signed with HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia. But because the facilities are undergoing renovations, he temporarily moved to Soma Fight Club and was welcomed with open arms. "We're all good. All is well with the camp. I've been focusing on things that I wasn't able to do against Jeremy last year. I've got a good team preparing with me here in Soma Fight Club here in Bali. We're sharpening our striking and our ground game so we're prepared," he said.

With everything that he’s gone through, the Baguio City native is confident that he’s come out the other side with a brand new perspective.