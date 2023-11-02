MMA: Jarred Brooks wants rematch vs Lito Adiwang

But for Adiwang to get there, he first has to hurdle Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade this Saturday at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Filipinos go at it again after Adiwang blew his knee out in their first fight, giving Miado the victory. But Brooks is moved by the way Adiwang bounced back after the injury and returned in the most impressive way, knocking out Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

“He had excuses last time, but bro, for the way that he handles his trials and tribulations and life — I look up to him,” he said. “I love Lito Adiwang. Hopefully, I get to see you next year, bro. You're a big pull and to beat you again would even make me bigger.”

Brooks was actually one of the people who was looking forward to the Adiwang-Miado clash back at ONE X last year, and like many fans who tuned in, he was disappointed with the outcome. “It sucked for the way that it ended because they were both trading leg kicks pretty good. And I think that Miado has longer legs, so it definitely probably messed up knee pretty good. But Lito looked good that last fight,” he said.

But that love for Adiwang only extends outside of competition. Brooks stressed that if they meet again, he shouldn’t expect the same cordiality. “Like I said in my first fight, I'm always a fan of Lito. I will always post Lito when he's not fighting me,” he said.

“But when he's fighting me, he's another face. Like, “I don't give a **** about Lito Adiwang and **** Lito Adiwang. I will knock him out. I will choke him out.”

