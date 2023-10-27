MMA: Biagtan TKOs foe in 1 round, gets win bonus

Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan made quick work of his Indian opponent in a stoppage victory in ONE Friday Fights 38 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Biagtan fired a couple of vicious knees to the body that crumpled Deepak Bhardwaj in the first round of their flyweight bout. For good measure, the Filipino snuck in a right to the face before the referee stepped in to halt the fight 3:49 remaining in the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship) It was Kid Tornado's second straight victory after authoring a face-plant knockout of Uzbek opponent Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov in ONE Friday Fights 5 last February.He was able to pin the Filipino on the ropes, but got hurt when Biagtan dug in a two hard knees to the body. headtopics.com

"I thank God for giving me everything that I need in training camp," said Biagtan. "I thank also of course my teammates at T-Rex MMA." ONE executive Chatri Sityodtong was impressed by the way he won that he rewarded Biagtan with 350,000 Baht (roughly P550,000) for the Win of the Night."I was injured for many month, I thought that was the end... but they kept pushing me. Thank you for motivating me in this one."

