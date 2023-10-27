MMA: Abelardo springs out surprise to stun Russian foe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship)

Mark Abelardo survived a pair of knockdowns before pulling off a come-from-behind victory against Georgy Shakhruramazanov in ONE Friday Fights 38 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The taller Shakhruramazanov clipped the Filipino-Kiwi with a spinning back kick to the head that dropped Abelardo in the first round.The same thing happened in the early part of the second round where he got knocked down with the same kick, until the action returned to standup.

It was at that point when Abelardo connected a left hook on the chin that fell the Russian. He quickly chased Shakhruramazanov to the mat and rained punches until the referee stopped the fight with 19 seconds remaining. headtopics.com

With the win, Abelardo improved his record to 22-10 while Shakhruramazanov fell to his second career defeat in 15 fights."I’m at a loss of words, but I believed in myself. When I got dropped twice, my teammates just told me keep weathering the storm that’s what I did," he said.

"I underestimated that spinning back kick I got I thought I be able to avoid it but he caught me twice but it will take more than that to beat me."

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Fritz Biagtan, Jeremy Miado excited to carry T-Rex MMA Flag in ONE ChampionshipDefining the News Read more ⮕

MMA: Resurgent Adiwang says he's now in a 'better place'As Lito Adiwang prepares for one of the most important fights of his career, he’s grateful to be in the position he’s in right now. Read more ⮕

T-Rex MMA out to make noise as new stable in ONEThere’s a new kid on the block in Philippine MMA. 'T-Rex MMA' of Drex “T-Rex” Zamboanga is establishing itself as the third Philippine stable in ONE Championship. Read more ⮕

MMA: Biagtan TKOs foe in 1 round, gets win bonusFritz 'Kid Tornado' Biagtan made quick work of his Indian opponent in a stoppage victory in ONE Friday Fights 38 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Read more ⮕

Russian lawmakers back massive military spending increaseMOSCOW, Russia - Russian lawmakers backed a record increase in military spending to fund Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, in a first reading of the bill Thursday. Read more ⮕

International Ski Federation maintains ban on Russian skiersOBERHOFEN, Switzerland — The International Ski Federation has upheld its policy of excluding skiers from Russia and Belarus ahead of the new season. Read more ⮕