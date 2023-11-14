Mitsubishi Triton Faces Tough Competition in the Pickup Truck Segment

Let’s be real here: The pickup has become a statement, even for those who will never use its maximum capabilities. It has become a daily driver, a city commuter, and even a family vehicle. Like it or not, we could be expecting even more of them in the coming years. Enter the Mitsubishi Triton PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Some of the biggest automakers in the country (and the world) take the truck segment very seriously.

Mitsubishi is one of them, which is no surprise given that the Triton is, quite literally, the lifeblood of the company. It was the brand’s top-selling vehicle worldwide in financial year 2022, so to say there’s a lot riding on the all-new Triton is putting it lightly. The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton has some serious competition ahead of it. It could be said the the benchmarks are the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger, two of the most popular trucks in the land. Toyota has strong brand equity, while Ford lures in customers with tech. Like you, we’re genuinely curious how the redesigned Triton fare

