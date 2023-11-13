Mitsubishi Motors gains confidence with new Triton pickup truck

If there is one automaker that has needed a confidence boost, it’s Mitsubishi Motors. This proud Japanese automaker has had a challenging time on the competitive global stage for many reasons. The result was a drop in market share and the discontinuation of several models once considered essential like Galant, Pajero, and Lancer. The Philippines is a different story, however, as Mitsubishi enjoys a strong presence here vis-à-vis their rivals. The miracle market, is what they call us.

Still, they need something strong to compete, and one segment where they haven’t been so confident in is the pick-up truck class. Soon, that will change. They’re quite confident now, and the reason is the new Triton. No, it’s not Strada anymore; they’re unifying the naming strategy worldwide.The Japan Mobility Show (formerly Tokyo Motor Show) is the major launch pad for Japanese automakers. Everyone is here, and everyone wants to go big. Mitsubishi did go big. They debuted the D:X Concept which will certainly evolve and be developed to become the next generation Delic

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.