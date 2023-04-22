MIT and ETH Zurich Engineers Develop 3D-Printed Robotic Hands with Human-Like Muscles

MIT and ETH Zurich engineers 3D-printed robotic hands with realistic bones, ligaments, and tendons. The team used slow-curing polymers instead of the usual fast-curing ones to mimic muscle flexibility and functionality. As a result, they have articulate fingers that let them pick up small objects and grasp relatively larger ones. Robots will become a major part of daily life as more companies develop robotic workers and assistants.

They want us to interact with these machines like regular coworkers, so they strive for a human-like design. This experiment is one of those projects that could help us get closer to this goal. This article will discuss how experts created robotic hands with human-like muscles. Later, I will cover other interesting robotics projects

