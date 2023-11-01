Missing your departed fur babies? Remember them through ‘memorial tiles’

Although they are not allowing burial in their headquarters now, Cabrera said those who want to remember their departed pets can have a memorial tile made for them. They now have hundreds of memorial tiles not only for pet dogs and cats, but also pigeons, chickens, goldfish and even a dolphin.

Watch more News on iWantTFC According to Cabrera, most of the pet owners choose to have a memorial tile for their pets made because they can properly mourn their pets in the PAWS headquarters without being mocked or ridiculed.

“Nakikita mo talaga ‘yung mga pamilya, marami talaga silang alaala ng mga pets nila. Siguro kasi, maganda kasi kapag sa PAWS, umiiyak sila sa mga pets nila, hindi sila ni-ridicule, kasi alam namin ang pakiramdam ng nawalan ng pet,” she said.

“Kasi ‘yung iba minsan, ‘pag sinasabi, bakit mo iniiyakan, aso lang ‘yan. Minsan sensitive ‘yung mga tao so they’ll go to a place na talagang maiintindihan ‘yung grief,” she added. Those who are interested in memorial tiles for their pets can check the PAWS website for more details.

