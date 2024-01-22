Missiles, Rockets and Drones Strike Targets as US, Israel Clash with Iran-Allied Militant Groups

Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah train in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Missiles, rockets and drones struck targets around the Middle East this week as the United States, Israel and others clashed with Iran-allied militant groups—with attacks hitting in vital Red Sea shipping lanes, along Israeli-Lebanon borders emptied by fleeing residents and around the region’s crowded capitals and US military installations.

Together, Israel and its U.S. allies were facing two realities they knew all too well going into the war in Gaza: The Gaza-based Hamas militant group is far from alone as it battles for its survival. And by launching an all-out campaign to eliminate Hamas as a fighting force, Israeli and American leaders also are confronting simultaneous attacks from a strengthening defensive alliance of other armed militant groups linked with Hamas and Ira





UN Court Hears South Africa's Allegation of Genocide by IsraelThe United Nations' top court has opened hearings into South Africa's allegation that Israel's war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians. South Africa is asking for an immediate suspension of Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The dispute involves Israel's national identity as a Jewish state and South Africa's comparison of Israel's policies to its own history under apartheid.

Russia Fires Missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, Injuring 17Russia launched missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaging buildings and causing injuries. The missiles used were adapted S-300s. Both sides are restocking weapons for long-range strikes.

China showcases fighter jets firing missiles in South China SeaChina showcases fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea during rival military exercises with the United States. The drills come after tense standoffs between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs.

Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows to destroy militant groupThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to destroy the militant group. The conflict has caused a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of deaths in Gaza and fears of wider regional fighting. Fresh strikes have also hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen, who have threatened more attacks in support of Gaza.

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

