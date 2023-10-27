Missile strikes Egyptian Red Sea town on Israel border

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

and Israel struck an Egyptian resort town about 220 kilometers (135 miles) from the Gaza Strip early on Friday, October 27, Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported, citing sources. The missile hit a medical facility in Taba, injuring at least six people, Al Qahera TV reported. A witness in Taba confirmed hearing an explosion and seeing smoke rising, but Reuters was not immediately able to identify the blast’s source.

Taba straddles Egypt’s border with Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat. Israel’s military said it was aware of a security incident outside its borders. Hamas said on Wednesday, October 25, it had targeted Eilat with a missile, which the Israeli military said hit an outlying area. That incident appeared to be the longest-range Palestinian attack of the Gaza war raging since. headtopics.com

Egypt has taken an active role in negotiating access to aid for Palestinians, trying to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and advocating for a ceasefire. But its proximity to the front line has exposed it to risks. On October 22, several Egyptian border guards were injured after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank. Israel apologized for the incident.

Al Qahera reported the missile strike on Friday hit a Taba ambulance facility and a residential building for the administration of the Taba Hospital. Taba, in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, is popular with tourists. It is about a three-hour drive from Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. headtopics.com

