Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City Withdraws Candidate from Pageant

Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City has announced the withdrawal of their candidate, Lorraine Ojimba, from the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant. In a statement posted on Facebook, MUPh - Quezon City said that they understand how "difficult it can be to withdraw from something you have worked hard for." "Our heart goes out to Lorraine and everyone who supported her during her MUPh 2024 journey," the statement read.

"While we are beyond grateful for everyone's unwavering support, it saddens us to share that due to personal matters that are affecting Lorraine's mental and physical well-being, she has decided to withdraw from the pageant." MUPh - Quezon City said that the decision was made after careful consideration, prioritizing Lorraine's health above all. "We are grateful for your understanding and kindness during this time, and we hope to have your continued support as Lorraine navigates on to her new journey." The organization also showed appreciation and support for Lorrain

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidatesWhich of these looks caught your eye?

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates share glimpses of themselves in official introduction videosThe Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates are so ready to showcase their crown-worthy characters and charms.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Angeles City’s Joanne Thornley withdraws from Miss Universe Philippines pageant due to ‘health challenges’Angeles City has announced the withdrawal of their candidate, Joanne Thornley, from the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Miss Universe Philippines Organization to Crown New QueenThe Miss Universe Philippines Organization will select a new representative for the annual Miss Universe pageant, as the current queen's reign comes to an end. The organization also condemns cyber bullying.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

All is set for Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation nightIt's that time of the year again, when the Miss Universe Philippines Organization selects its representative to the annual Miss Universe pageant.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Coronation Date AnnouncedMiss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is set to crown its new queen on May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets for the coronation night will be available starting April 8.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »