Miss Universe Philippines glides as an airplane in national costume segment

MICHELLE Dee, the Philippines ' bet in the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, seemed poised for flight on Friday as she glided across the stage during the pageant's national costume segment dressed as an airplane. The 28-year-old actress and beauty queen donned the aviation-themed ensemble designed by Michael Barassi to promote the country's tourism and highlight her role as a Philippine Air Force reservist. The new Miss Universe will be crowned on Sunday morning (Manila time).
The reigning Miss Universe , R'Bonney Gabriel, introduced Dee with the words, 'It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Philippines !' In an Instagram post, Dee explained the motif behind her costume: 'In the grand tapestry of the Philippines emerges a National Costume as breathtaking as its archipelago. Meet Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines , draped in the pride and heritage of the nation
