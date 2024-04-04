Miss Universe Organization Addresses Reports of Saudi Arabia's Participation

The Miss Universe Organization has addressed the recent reports of Saudi Arabia entering the pageant for the first time in history. In a statement posted on its website, the organization said Saudi Arabia is not among the countries confirmed to be participating in the pageant so far. "We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading," the statement read.

The MUO said that the selection of contestants to represent their respective countries in the competition is a "rigorous process that adheres strictly to our policies and guidelines" and that each participating country's selection is in line with established criteria and regulations. "While Saudi Arabia is not yet among those countries fully confirmed participating this year, we are currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director to represent," it said

