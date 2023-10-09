Miss Universe bet Michelle Marquez Dee appointed as PH tourism ambassador

Almost two weeks since representing the Philippines in Miss Universe, Michelle Marquez Dee has been appointed as the country's tourism ambassador by the Department of Tourism. She visited the DOT's Central Office and was invited to be a tourism ambassador.
