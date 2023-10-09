Miss Universe bet Michelle Marquez Dee appointed as PH tourism ambassador

Almost two weeks since representing the Philippines in Miss Universe, Michelle Marquez Dee has been appointed as the country's tourism ambassador by the Department of Tourism. She visited the DOT's Central Office and was invited to be a tourism ambassador.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel gets emotional after moving out of Miss Universe apartmentA few days before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation, reigning queen R'Bonney Gabriel updated her fans on moving out from the Miss Universe apartment in New York.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Miss Universe PH Michelle Dee departs for El SalvadorMiss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee continued her road to Miss Universe, boarding her El Salvador-bound flight on Friday afternoon.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Michelle Dee claims top spot in ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contestMiss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee finally claimed the top spot in the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contest.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue of the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Michelle Dee leaves for date with destiny – a 5th Miss Universe crownFIVE days before leaving the Philippines to start her Miss Universe campaign, Michelle Dee is all geared up and confident to bring home the country's fifth crown.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Pia Wurtzbach impressed by Michelle Dee’s finals gown, comments on Miss Universe changesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »