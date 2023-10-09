Miss Universe 2023: Excitement Grows as Pageant Draws Near

Excitement grows as Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador draws near. The preliminary competition will begin on November 15, followed by the national costume competition on November 16, and the main coronation event on November 18. Michelle Dee from the Philippines hopes to bring her country back into the semifinal round after last year's early exit. This edition of Miss Universe is already historical with the first-ever married woman and mother competing, as well as two transgender contestants.
Philippines Headlines
Miss Universe 2023: Excitement Grows as Pageant in El Salvador NearsThis edition of Miss Universe is already historical as it has the first-ever married woman and mother competing, as well as two transgender contestants .
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country's semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown.
