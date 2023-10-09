Miss Universe 2023 Competition Begins with Closed-Door Interviews

The Miss Universe 2023 competition officially commenced with closed-door interviews following the unveiling of the elimination rounds' structure. Tomorrow in El Salvador (November 16 in Manila), the Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminary competitions will take place. An esteemed selection committee will assess each delegate's performance, deciding their fate for a spot in the coveted Top 20. On November 18 (Nov 19 in Manila), the coronation rites will unfold.

The 72nd edition of the pageant will kick off by revealing the Top 20 placements, among whom the Fan Vote winner secures an automatic spot in the semifinals. The semifinalists will then compete anew in the Swimsuit round before the Top 10 delegates are announced. The Evening Gown competition will start shortly after

