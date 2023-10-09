Miss Universe 2023 Competition and Selection Process Begins

After revealing the flow of the elimination rounds, the Miss Universe 2023 competition and selection process has officially started with the closed-door interviews yesterday. Tomorrow in El Salvador (November 16 in Manila), the Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminary competitions will take place. A selection committee of esteemed men and women will rate each delegate's individual performance, and determine whether she makes or breaks her chances at placing in the Top 20.
And, finally, on November 18 (November 19 in Manila), the coronation rites will unfold. The 72nd pageant edition will begin with the announcement of the Top 20 placements, including the winner of the Fan Vote who'll automatically have a semifinal spot. The semifinalists will then compete anew in the Swimsuit round. Thereafter, the Top 10 delegates will be revealed
Philippines Headlines
PHİLSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown.
