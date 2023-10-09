Miss Universe 2023 Competition and Selection Process Begins

After revealing the flow of the elimination rounds, the Miss Universe 2023 competition and selection process has officially started with the closed-door interviews yesterday. Tomorrow in El Salvador (November 16 in Manila), the Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminary competitions will take place. A selection committee of esteemed men and women will rate each delegate's individual performance, and determine whether she makes or breaks her chances at placing in the Top 20.

And, finally, on November 18 (November 19 in Manila), the coronation rites will unfold. The 72nd pageant edition will begin with the announcement of the Top 20 placements, including the winner of the Fan Vote who'll automatically have a semifinal spot. The semifinalists will then compete anew in the Swimsuit round. Thereafter, the Top 10 delegates will be revealed

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Miss Universe 2023 Competition reveals top 10 candidates leading in fan votesThe race is on for the 72nd Miss Universe Competition !

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel gets emotional after moving out of Miss Universe apartmentA few days before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation, reigning queen R'Bonney Gabriel updated her fans on moving out from the Miss Universe apartment in New York.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Michelle Dee handa na para sa Miss Universe 2023All-set na si Michelle Dee para sa nalalapit na Miss Universe 2023 coronation.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: John Legend to serenade Miss Universe 2023 candidates in El SalvadorAmerican singer and songwriter John Legend will perform at the 72nd Miss Universe Competition in El Salvador on Nov. 18, the Miss Universe Organization announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: FAN VOTING: Miss Universe 2023 reveals leading candidates in their regionsThe 2023 Miss Universe Competition has revealed the top 3 candidates in their regions based on fan votes.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »