Miss International 2023 3rd Runner-Up Vows to Continue Volunteer Work

Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up Nicole Borromeo said she will "absolutely" continue her volunteer work at the Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization focused on giving Filipino families a decent home. She mentioned that the children she saw during community work inspired her final answer at the pageant held last month.

Borromeo emphasized her involvement with Habitat for Humanity under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) initiative, particularly in creating sustainable cities and communities. She believes that including the next generation in the process is crucial for long-term sustainability. The Miss International pageant introduced a question and answer portion for the first time, and Borromeo received positive feedback from people who were inspired to volunteer or help after hearing her response

