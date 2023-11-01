Miss Grand Int’l founder accuses PH bet Nikki de Moura of ‘unprofessional’ behavior

Itsaragrisil went live on social media to respond to pageant fans criticizing him for his alleged bias against De Moura and Philippine representatives in general. When De Moura failed to enter the competition’s Top 20, several Filipino fans claimed that the pageant was just biased against her.
She did what she want. She pay attention to others. She respect. She have responsibility,” he said. He continued that several staff and security asked De Moura to continue with the show, but the Philippine representative didn’t “care” anymore.he said, adding that he’d give a million US dollars to anyone who saw De Moura onstage after the Top 20 announcement.
“After announcing the Top 20 she decided to walk out and her National Director did not stop her,” he continued. The founder stressed that they invested a lot in the pageant, from the rehearsals to the coronation night, and for any candidate to not show just made them “very unprofessional.” Itsaragrisil added. “You Filipinos stop blaming me as you have chosen the wrong candidate to compete.
Philippines Headlines
