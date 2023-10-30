‘Minor’ electrical glitch hits automated polls in Brgy. Pasong Tamo

The vote counting machine (VCM) in both precincts shut down thrice following three consecutive power outages.The electoral board chairperson in charge of one of the affected precincts was able to record the outages at exactly 9:54 a.m., 10:08 a.m. and 10:11 a.m. Voting resumed soon after.According to the assessment of an engineering personnel of the school, the glitches may have been caused by a loose connection.

Edna Bañaga, the Chairperson of the Barangay Board of Canvassers (BBOC), also described the power interruptions as "minor" issues.“Kasama po talaga ‘yan pag gumagamit tayo ng mga equipment (nang) sabay-sabay. Although initially we had Meralco and the local government (check) the electrical capacity of the school,” she said.In a separate statement, Meralco said the BSKE period ended "without any major power interruption.

