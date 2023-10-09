Mining in the Philippines: Balancing Environmental Concerns and Revenue-Generation

We cannot do without mining. We have comparative advantage in this industry. Everything we use, from our phones to our cars, consumes mineral products. The Philippine Mining Act of 1995, whose implementation was delayed a decade because of legal challenges posed by environmental groups, matches global best practices. That legal framework has been supplemented by a new partnership between government and the miners called the Negotiated Sustainability and Resilience Agreement (NSRA).

This partnership, due for implementation next year, aims to further reduce adverse environmental impacts and improve host-community resilience. Furthermore, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines recently launched its Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) initiative. This initiative binds the mining companies to further improving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks. Much of the discussion around mining activities centers around environmental concerns. There is a second facet of this industry that deserves some attention as well: revenue-generation for governmen

