Minimum wage hike granted in Wage Order No. RIX-22

In Wage Order No. RIX-22, the board granted a P30 hike in the minimum wage of workers. The second tranche of wage hike amounting to P13 would be granted to retail and service establishments employing 10 to 30 workers. The wage order is expected to directly benefit 56,848 minimum wage earners. About 121,490 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit.

The monthly wage rate for chartered cities and first-class municipalities in the region will now be P4,600 and P4,100 for other municipalities. With the increase, the daily minimum wage is now at P381 for the non-agriculture sector and retail and service establishments with 31 or more workers and P368 for the agriculture sector. The new rates for workers in the private sector translate to a nine to 13 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region and result in a comparable 23 percent increase in wage-related benefits

